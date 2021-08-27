Kabberry Coin (KKC) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Kabberry Coin (CURRENCY:KKC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Kabberry Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kabberry Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kabberry Coin has a market cap of $9,748.81 and $30.00 worth of Kabberry Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kabberry Coin

KKC is a coin. Kabberry Coin’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. Kabberry Coin’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kabberry Coin is /user/KABBERRY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kabberry Coin is kabberry.com

