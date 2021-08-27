Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Purchases New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Organon & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.