Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Reduces Stake in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,264,694 shares during the quarter. Nam Tai Property comprises approximately 0.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 0.13% of Nam Tai Property worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.