Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 4,672 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 0.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hologic by 997.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

