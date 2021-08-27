Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.60. 4,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 363,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kaltura has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.