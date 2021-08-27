KARMA (KARMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,832.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 81.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 70.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $1,832.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006164 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060342 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

