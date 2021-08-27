Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

