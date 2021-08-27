KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Lowered by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,065 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.26% of KB Home worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KBH stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

