Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $11,977.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022014 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001517 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars.

