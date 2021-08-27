Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Kemper worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kemper by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

