Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $429.70

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.70 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.50). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.50), with a volume of 21,924 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £461.99 million and a PE ratio of 38.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

