Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.54

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

