KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $38.73 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -148.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in KBR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 73,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.