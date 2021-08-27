Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.49% of Keysight Technologies worth $141,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.51. The stock had a trading volume of 783,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,017. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.