Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Lowered by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.01% of Kforce worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFRC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

