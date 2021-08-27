KickToken [new] (KICK) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $22.87 million and $2.87 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00759049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100743 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,676,269 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

