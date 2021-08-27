Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.59

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.59 and last traded at C$21.52, with a volume of 10138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMP.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.