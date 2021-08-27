Kin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $203.39 million and $5.97 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00125461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00096803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00152974 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

