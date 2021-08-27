Kind Ads Token (KIND) Market Capitalization Achieves $247,817.15

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $247,817.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 254.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

