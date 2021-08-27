Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Hits $352,656.23 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $352,656.23 and approximately $450,339.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00153021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,380.04 or 0.99703823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01014973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.26 or 0.06667364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

