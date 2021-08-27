Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $365.09

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.09 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 353.40 ($4.62). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 355.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 2,596,111 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 365.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

