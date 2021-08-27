Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KGSPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY remained flat at $$109.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

