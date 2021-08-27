Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $10,267,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $410.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $413.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

