Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 2,797 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.