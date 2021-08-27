Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 438.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 23,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

