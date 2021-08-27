Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC opened at $5.84 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

