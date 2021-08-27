Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.91

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.91 ($105.78) and traded as low as €87.82 ($103.32). Kion Group shares last traded at €88.56 ($104.19), with a volume of 80,920 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.55 ($104.17).

Get Kion Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €89.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.