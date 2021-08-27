Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Kirkland’s worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

KIRK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $270.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

