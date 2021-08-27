Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Kirkland’s worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $235,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KIRK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

