KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.81 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $21.59 or 0.00043918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $168.06 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00128221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00153455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.99 or 0.98561631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00990982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.67 or 0.06480591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

