Klaytn Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119.71 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $119.71 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.00637062 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,656,581,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,272,266 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.