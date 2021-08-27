Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $93.23 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.79 or 0.00388942 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

