Klever Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $164.66 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00135923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00153167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,942.37 or 0.99900155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.00995691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.14 or 0.06499408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.