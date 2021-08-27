Klimatas Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,249.03 and $144.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

