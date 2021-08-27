Knekted Trading Up 4.5% This Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 94.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $96,749.93 and $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.