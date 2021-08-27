KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOP opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

