Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Kodiak Sciences worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 183,599 shares of company stock worth $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.