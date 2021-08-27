Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.39

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.39 ($33.40) and traded as high as €29.00 ($34.12). Koenig & Bauer shares last traded at €29.00 ($34.12), with a volume of 6,017 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.22 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

