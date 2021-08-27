Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

