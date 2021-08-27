Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 10,195 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

