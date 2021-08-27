Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 12,325 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 232.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

