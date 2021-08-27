Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 27,870 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

