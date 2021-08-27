Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 3,577 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 868.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 369.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 29.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 185,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $97,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $550.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

