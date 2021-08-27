Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 8,489 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 496.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

