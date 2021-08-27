Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.