Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

ZBRA opened at $578.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $544.35. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $584.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

