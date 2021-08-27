Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

