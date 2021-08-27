Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $251.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

