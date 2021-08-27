Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,731 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Kroger by 10.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,834 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 8.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

