Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 274.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

